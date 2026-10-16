Daniel Varbanov was almost stabbed with a kitchen knife on stage, but the dangerous situation is part of the plot of the new comedy "Don't Bet on the English". In the play, his character Pixie has a secret affair with his best friend's wife, and the revelation leads to a chase that causes more laughter than fear.

The premiere of the play took place on October 14 at the "Artvent" theater in Sofia. The event was covered by “Bulgaria Dnes“, and the scene with the knife is entirely fictional and not related to a real attack.

Three friends and a bet

The story brings together three childhood friends - Peacock, Boule and Pixie, played by Kaloyan Trifonov, Petar Petrov-Pero and Daniel Varbanov respectively. Their passion for football betting turns an ordinary evening into a test of friendship, personal choices and trust between them.

It is Peacock who pursues Varbanov's character after finding out about his affair with his own wife. The tense scene with the knife is among the comical moments in the production, which places football and betting at the center of the conflicts between the characters.

“Don't Bet on the English“ is a play by Serbian playwright Vladimir Đurđević. In the information released about the play, the author is listed as a playwright, and the director of the Bulgarian production is Vasil Duev-Taig.

Second joint project with a football theme

For Daniel Varbanov and Petar Petrov-Pero, this is the second joint project related to football. Last fall, the two were among the candidates in the show “You're already playing... Stoichkov“, where they competed for the role of Hristo Stoichkov in an upcoming biographical film. Kristo Stoichkov won it.

After the theatrical premiere, Varbanov is also scheduled to participate in a television format. The 26-year-old actor is among the participants in the second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors“, which starts on November 6 at 8:00 PM on BTV.

The premiere of the show also coincided with the second birthday of the “Artvent“ theater. Its hall is located in the “Maxima“ auditorium of the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy. After the performance in Sofia, the production is also included in a program with guest performances in Varna, Ruse, Gabrovo, Sevlievo, Pernik and Plovdiv.

Sources: hotarena.net, bgdnes.bg