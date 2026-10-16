Celine Dion with Barbie: Which other stars have their own dolls

A navy blue dress, a long train and a heart-shaped necklace transform one of Celine Dion's most recognizable looks into a collectible Barbie doll. Mattel unveiled the edition on October 14, with the design inspired by her performance of "My Heart Will Go On" at the 1998 Oscars.

The doll recreates the Canadian singer's look from her performance of the song from "Titanic" - a high-necked dress with a train, complemented by a jewel inspired by the fictional "Heart of the Ocean" diamond in the film. The face is sculpted in Dion's likeness, and the set includes a stand and a certificate of authenticity.

“I am honored to be part of Barbie history with a doll inspired by one of the most significant moments in my career“, said Celine Dion.

The edition is part of the Barbie Signature collectible line, which in recent years has increasingly recreated images of real-life figures from music, film, sports and fashion. Dion joins a number of singers who have received official dolls with their names and characteristic stage looks.

Music stars before Celine Dion

Whitney Houston is presented with a doll inspired by the video for “I Wanna Dance with Somebody“. She wears a tight purple dress, large colorful earrings and an 80s-style hairstyle. She holds a microphone stand in her hand - a detail that refers to the singer's stage image.

Tina Turner gets her Barbie in 2022. The doll is dressed in a black minidress, denim jacket, black tights and high heels. The look is related to the video for “What’s Love Got to Do with It“, one of the “Queen of Rock and Roll“'s most famous hits.

Gloria Estefan is honored with a doll inspired by the video for “Get on Your Feet“. The design includes a gold-decorated jacket, lace sleeve and high boots, and the premiere is in 2022.

Stevie Nicks has two official Barbie dolls. The first recreates the black dress and platform shoes associated with the album cover of “Rumours“. The second is inspired by her debut solo album “Bella Donna“ and includes a white dress, hat and microphone.

New names in the collection

Kylie Minogue joins the Barbie Music Series with a doll in a look from the video for “Padam Padam“ – red jumpsuit, high boots and a dramatic cape. Miley Cyrus is introduced with a model inspired by her look in the film “Something Beautiful“.

Among the newer musical names is Aaliyah. Her doll recreates the style from the video for “One in a Million“ – leather vest, black top, pants and aviator glasses.

The collection is not limited to singers. Mattel has also introduced Barbie dolls dedicated to Serena Williams and Marilyn Monroe, and in 2023, Margot Robbie's image from the film “Barbie“ also received its doll version. Thus, Celine Dion ranks among the personalities whose professional images have been transformed into collector's items, and not just toys.

Sources: ca.rollingstone.com, upi.com, tollbit.forbes.com