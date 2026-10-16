Martin Freeman secretly marries Rachel Benaissa

Martin Freeman, known to viewers as John Watson from the series “Sherlock“, has secretly married French actress and writer Rachel Benaissa. The marriage was concluded earlier in 2026, and a representative for the actor confirmed the news to The Sun. The exact date and location of the ceremony have not been announced.

The news became public after their rare joint appearance on the red carpet on October 14 in London. The two attended the gala screening of the film A Long Winter as part of the London Film Festival, where Freeman is presenting his new production. In the photos, the actor is wearing a gold ring, while Benaissa is wearing a large emerald and diamond ring.

Who is Rachel Benaissa

Benaissa is a French actress and writer. She has appeared in the British productions Normal People and This Way Up, as well as in the Netflix film Irish Wish. Publications about her marriage to Freeman indicate a different age - 32 or 34 years, so the exact figure cannot be presented unambiguously.

Freeman and Benaissa began their relationship in 2020. The actor rarely speaks publicly about his personal life, but in 2025 he told the Table Manners podcast that the two of them like to spend time in the kitchen. "We love to cook," he said, describing Benaissa's interest in cheese and wine.

New relationship after split from Amanda Abington

Before Benaissa, Freeman was in a 16-year relationship with actress Amanda Abington. The two split in 2016, but continued to work together on "Sherlock," starring husband and wife John and Mary Watson. They have two children from their relationship.

Freeman gained international fame in addition to his role as Watson and as Bilbo Baggins in the "Hobbit" trilogy. He also starred in the "Black Panther" films and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“, as well as in the series Fargo, Breeders and The Responder. For his personal wedding with Benaissa, so far, only the confirmation of the marriage and the appearance of the two with wedding symbols in London are known.

Sources: justjared.com, parade.com, aol.co.uk