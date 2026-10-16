North West has denied claims she looks “demonic“ because of the way she dresses. The 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spoke out about the issue during a TikTok live with her mother.

“I'm not demonic, stop saying I'm demonic. Just because I like to dress like that, don't judge a book by its cover,“ North said.

Kim Kardashian suggested the backlash was related to her daughter's black grills, piercings and darker clothing. North responded that she didn't understand why her appearance should be associated with anything demonic.

“I believe in Jesus. That's why I came to show you that I am light, not darkness,“, North West said.

White outfit for the first stage appearance

As an example, she pointed to the white outfit in the style of “Gothic Lolita“, which she wore for her first stage appearance at The Vic Theater in Chicago. According to her, the choice was not accidental.

“If I'm going to do my first show, I have to come dressed like an angel, all in white“, explained North. Kim Kardashian admitted that she did not know about this symbolism when she saw the outfit.

Kardashian said that it is unusual for people to build an entire narrative about someone's life just from what they see. She asked her daughter if she cared about other people's opinions, but North continued to defend her choice to experiment with her appearance.

Piercings and the influences behind her style

Kim Kardashian said that North wanted piercings from a young age. As a child, she played with fake piercings and imagined having them on her nose and eyebrows.

Recently, North has been showing off bright blue braids, black clothes, chunky shoes and piercings on her face and arms. She also dismissed suggestions that the change is related to her parents' divorce.

Fashion expert Rochelle White defines her style as a combination of Gen Z trends, K-pop, the influence of Kanye West and the colorful hairstyles that Kylie Jenner is known for. According to White, this is more of a way for North to build her own image than a rebellion against her family.

Source: dailymail.com