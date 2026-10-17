Six places in public transport where the most germs accumulate

The metro and buses are a convenient way to get around, but the many passengers and frequent contact with common surfaces create conditions for the spread of bacteria, viruses and fungi. The risk comes not only from people coughing and sneezing, but also from the objects we touch while traveling, reports Vesti.bg.

Among the surfaces on which microorganisms can accumulate are:

1. Handles and railings. Hundreds of passengers touch them every hour, transferring microorganisms with their hands. Among the possible contaminants are bacteria of the genus Staphylococcus and intestinal pathogens.

2. Door and stop buttons. Buttons on buses and subways are constantly pressed and can be a source of germs if used frequently and not cleaned enough.

3. Seats and backrests. Upholstered surfaces trap moisture, dust, and microorganisms from clothing, and can be more difficult to clean than plastic or metal seats.

4. Validators and ticket machines. Touchscreens and buttons are used by thousands of people every day. According to studies, public touchscreen devices can contain significant amounts of bacteria.

5. Glass partitions and windows. When touched, they leave traces of skin oils and sweat, and proximity to people sneezing or talking can contribute to their contamination.

6. Escalator handrails. The rubber strips are touched by many passengers and collect dust and dirt. Their constant movement and material make them difficult to clean quickly.

How to protect yourself?

There is no need to panic — the immune system copes with many of the microorganisms we encounter every day. However, a few simple habits can reduce the risk of infection: