The photo that shocked America: how Ruth Snyder became the first woman photographed in the electric chair

In the execution room of the prison “Sing Sing“, the tension is enormous. Ruth Snyder, sentenced to death for the brutal murder of her husband, is strapped to the electric chair and crying, begging for mercy. None of those present notice the quiet click of a hidden camera.

The next day, the photo appears on the front page of the New York Daily News. Its author is Tom Howard – a photographer for the Chicago Tribune, specially hired by the New York newspaper in the hope that the prison guards would not recognize him. He hid a folding camera around his ankle and activated it with a mechanism and a wire threaded through his pants leg.

The shot became one of the most famous and controversial photographs in the history of the American press. It captured Snyder's final moments and turned her execution into a media event that for years remained a symbol of the clash between journalistic sensationalism and human dignity.

Infidelity, Insurance, and Murder

Until 1925, Ruth Snyder lived in an unhappy marriage. Her husband continued to mourn his deceased ex-fiancée and spent his time drinking instead of with Snyder and their nine-year-old daughter. In the summer of that year, the woman met salesman Henry Judd Gray. The two began a passionate extramarital affair.

Two years later, they decided to run away together and planned to finance their new life through life insurance in the name of Snyder's husband. She took out a policy for $45,000 - an amount equivalent to over $800,000 today. The contract included a "double indemnity" clause, according to which the amount was doubled if death occurred in an accident, including an accident or murder.

On March 20, 1927, the two put their plan into action. First, they hit Snyder's husband with a window weight, then they put chloroform-soaked cotton balls in his nostrils, and finally they strangled him with a picture frame wire.

After the murder, Snyder staged a robbery and filed a police report. She claimed that two "giant Italians" had broken into their home in Queens, New York. However, investigators quickly discovered discrepancies in her story. The husband's gold pocket watch was left intact, and the ropes with which the woman claimed she had been bound were only tightened around her legs. Her hands were completely free.

Confronted with the evidence, Snyder and Gray made full confessions, then began to shift the blame to each other. Both were arrested, found guilty of premeditated murder, and sentenced to death by electric chair.

The media hysteria surrounding the “Ice Killer“

The trial and death sentences generated unprecedented media interest. Tabloids raced to publish sinister, and sometimes fabricated, details of the crime. Snyder received nicknames such as “the faux blonde killer“, “the icicle from Queens“, and “an unscrupulous pleasure seeker driven to an orgy of murderous passion“.

As the execution approached, the New York Daily News decided to outdo its competitors with an exceptional shot - a photo of Snyder at the very moment of her death. The task seemed almost impossible: cameras were strictly forbidden in the death chamber of “Sing Sing“, and the guards knew the New York reporters.

So the newspaper secretly hired Tom Howard from Chicago. On January 12, 1928, he entered the prison with a group of about twenty witnesses. The camera hidden around his ankle went unnoticed.

Snyder was brought into the room at exactly 11:00 PM and strapped to the electric chair in front of 24 official witnesses. At 11:01 PM, an electric current was passed through her body. Three minutes later, at 11:04 PM, her body froze. After examining her, the doctor announced: “I pronounce this woman dead“.

While everyone's attention was focused on the execution, Howard managed to pull the trigger on his hidden camera.

The shot that changed journalism

The next morning, the New York Daily News published the photo on its front page with the huge caption “DEAD!“. The newspaper sold out in minutes. For the risky photo, Howard received a fee of $100 - approximately $2,000 in today's money.

Although the first electric chair execution in the United States had taken place four decades earlier, Snyder remains the first person to be photographed at the moment of his death in the electric chair. According to the story of the case, such a photo has not been taken again. Her accomplice Gray was executed that same night, just a few minutes later.

The publication of the photo sparked heated public debate. The photo shows the brutal reality of capital punishment, but it also sensationalizes a person's final moments. The public is divided on whether such an image has a place in the newspapers, regardless of the gravity of the crime.

The case also left a lasting mark on security measures at executions in the United States. For decades, witnesses have been thoroughly searched before entering the courtroom, with special attention paid to their trouser legs - to avoid a repeat of Tom Howard's trick.

Snyder's story continues to attract interest not only because of the brutal murder and the unusual photo. The case later inspired the classic film noir "Double Insurance," and the photo remains a grim reminder of the boundary between public curiosity, journalistic ambition, and ethics.

Source: Vesti.bg.