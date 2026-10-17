Six celebrity couples who stayed close even after breaking up

After the end of a relationship, some couples cut off contact, while others manage to maintain friendship and mutual respect. In the world of celebrities, there are several curious examples of former partners who continue to be part of the important moments in their lives, reports Lifestyle.bg.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

Actor Tobey Maguire and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer married in Hawaii in 2007 and have two children - Ruby and Otis. They announced their separation in 2016, and Mayer filed for divorce in 2020.

The two remain close and continue to co-parent their children. Maguire later officiated the wedding ceremony of his ex-wife and her new partner in Hawaii.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis married in November 1987 and have three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. After 13 years together, they divorced in 2000, but remained on friendly terms.

In September 2005, Willis attended Moore's wedding to Ashton Kutcher in Beverly Hills. In 2009, the actress was among the guests at Willis and Emma Heming's wedding in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and ten years later she attended their vow renewal.

Prince Harry

Between 2004 and 2011, Prince Harry was in a relationship with Chelsy Davy, whom he met while she was living in Africa. The two went through breakups and reunions, and Davy accompanied him to several royal events, including the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Despite their separation, they remain on good terms. In May 2018, Davy attended Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Another of the prince's former girlfriends, Cressida Bonas, was also among the guests. The two began dating in 2012 through his cousin Princess Eugenie, and their relationship lasted nearly two years, ending in 2014.

Prince William

In 2000, Prince William had a brief relationship with Rose Farquhar. Although their relationship did not last long, the two remained close friends.

Farquhar was among the guests at William and Kate's wedding in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey. In December 2022, the prince also attended her wedding to George Gemmell in the Cotswolds.

Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel

Model Christie Brinkley and musician Billy Joel married in 1985. Later that year, their daughter Alexa Rae was born. After nearly a decade together, the two divorced, but remained friends.

In 1996, Joel attended Brinkley's wedding to Peter Cook. In July 2015, she was a guest at the musician's wedding to Alexis Roderick at their Long Island mansion.

Wilmer Valderrama and Mandy Moore

The relationship between actors Wilmer Valderrama and Mandy Moore lasted from 2000 to 2002, when Moore was still a teenager.

Although their romantic relationship ended, the two managed to maintain their friendship. In November 2018, Valderrama attended Moore's wedding to Taylor Goldsmith, frontman of the band Dawes, People reported.

These stories show that the end of a romantic relationship doesn't always mean the end of intimacy. For some former partners, friendship and mutual respect remain important parts of their relationship even after they go their separate ways.