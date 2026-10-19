Jonathan Swift: the satirist who spared no one

Jonathan Swift died on October 19, 1745 in Dublin. The writer, satirist and clergyman remains in history with Gulliver's imaginary lands, but also with his sharp distrust of authority, hypocrisy and indifference to the poor.

Swift was born on November 30, 1667 in Dublin, a few months after the death of his father. He studied at Trinity College, and later spent years in England, where he worked as a secretary to the diplomat William Temple. After returning to Ireland, he accepted a clerical order and in 1713 became Dean of St. Patrick's Cathedral, a position he held for the rest of his life.

Books that Weaponized Satire

“The Tale of the Barrel“, published anonymously in 1704, is among his early major works. In it, Swift uses allegory and parody to attack religious fanaticism, dogmatism, and the pretensions of scholars and clergy.

Twenty-two years later, “Gulliver's Travels“ was published. The first edition was published anonymously in London on 28 October 1726, in the form of a travelogue written by the fictional navigator Lemuel Gulliver. Behind the adventures in Lilliput, Brobdingnag, Laputa and the land of the intelligent Hoichnum horses lies a merciless cross-section of politics, science, wars and human vanity. The book quickly transcends the boundaries of its time and continues to be published, studied and retold around the world.

His darkest text is “A Modest Proposal“ from 1729. In it, Swift seemingly proposes that the children of poor Irish families be sold as food to the wealthy. It is this shocking idea that reveals the true purpose of the pamphlet - to show the extent to which the social and political system has come to view people only as numbers and an economic burden.

“A healthy and well-fed child of one year is the most delicious, nutritious and wholesome food.“

The sentence is deliberately disgusting. It is part of a satirical mask behind which Swift speaks of famine, exploitation and British policy in Ireland.

Later years and legacy

Towards the end of his life, Swift suffered from serious health problems. In 1742, he suffered a stroke and lost his ability to speak. He died three years later and was buried in St. Patrick's Cathedral next to Esther Johnson, known in his lyrics as Stella.

Swift left behind more than just books. In his will, he provided funds for the establishment of a hospital for the mentally ill. St. Patrick's Hospital in Dublin opened in 1757 - twelve years after his death.

The epitaph on his grave was written by Swift himself. In it, he wishes the traveler to imitate a man who defended freedom and whose heart was torn by “fierce resentment“. This is a short inscription, but also a precise key to his work: laughter in Swift is never just entertainment. It is a way to point out cruelty before it hides behind formal words.

Sources: poetryfoundation.org, anthology.lib.virginia.edu, gutenberg.org