Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Back Together (VIDEO)

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have sparked relationship rumors again after they were spotted at a party in Los Angeles on October 16. According to Page Six, the two arrived and left in the same car, but entered the venue separately.

Lopez was accompanied by her longtime manager Benny Medina, while Goldstein arrived alone. The singer and actor attended manager Cade Hudson's party, and their avoidance of appearing together at the entrance has once again drawn attention to their relationship.

Твърдение за кратка връзка след снимките

Page Six съобщава, че двамата са се срещали след края на снимките на филма „Офис романс“, в който си партнират. Според неназован източник те са пазили отношенията си в дискретност по време на работата, но между тях е имало силно привличане и близост на снимачната площадка.

The same source claims that after the production ended, Lopez and Goldstein gave their relationship a chance, but their relationship gradually ended. “There are no hard feelings”, the source tells Page Six, adding that the two have remained on good terms and are closer as friends.

The two have already denied being a couple

Rumors about a romance between Lopez and Goldstein intensified during the advertising campaign for “Office Romance“ due to their apparent closeness. In an interview with the Today show in June, the two were asked directly if they were dating.

“We're not dating“, Jennifer Lopez said. “Exactly“, Brett Goldstein confirmed.

Lopez added that almost every public appearance she has with a man leads to such speculation, but that doesn't mean the rumors are true. Representatives for the two have not commented on the new allegations.

“Office Romance“ was released on Netflix in June 2026. Lopez plays an airline executive, and Goldstein plays a lawyer with whom her character falls in love. The actor is also known for his role as Roy Kent in the series “Ted Lasso“.

Sources: pagesix.com, aol.com, usmagazine.com