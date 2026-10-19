Jonathan Roy appeared on the stage of "The Voice of Bulgaria" (VIDEO)

Canadian singer Jonathan Roy appeared in the seventh episode of season 12 of "The Voice of Bulgaria", broadcast on October 18. He performed the song "Keeping Me Alive", and bTV presented his appearance as a surprise for the audience and the coaches.

Roy took the stage during the castings in the dark and did not stay with just one performance. The Canadian singer invited Maria Ilieva to a duet, after which he told her:

„You are amazing!“

This turned his participation into one of the highlights of the episode. Roy chose Maria Ilieva for the overall performance and emphasized his admiration for her.

The song with which he won an international audience

„Keeping Me Alive“ is the most recognizable title in Jonathan Roy's repertoire. The song has over 100 million views on YouTube, and the total number of streams of his songs exceeds 450 million.

The artist already has an audience in Bulgaria. He gave concerts in our country in 2023 and 2026, with tickets for both of his performances being sold out in a short time. In January 2026, Roy also appeared on bTV before his concert in Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture.

From hockey to music

Jonathan Roy was born in 1989 in Quebec. Before dedicating himself to music, he played professional hockey and performed in front of an audience of about 15,000 people. His father is the legendary Canadian goalie Patrick Roy.

With the appearance of Jonathan Roy, the seventh episode of “The Voice of Bulgaria“ added an international accent to the dark castings. The entire episode is available on the bTV Plus platform.

Source: btv.bg