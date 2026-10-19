Hristo Stoichkov showed off his grandson on his second birthday (PHOTOS)

Hristo Stoichkov showed off his grandson Hristo on the occasion of his second birthday. The football legend shared family photos of the two spending time together, and in one of the photos next to them is his wife Mariana.

Among the published images is a moment from the celebration. Stoichkov holds little Hristo next to a specially prepared cake for his birthday.

„ЧРД, our sun! We love you! Be healthy and happy!“

With this message, the winner of the „Golden Ball“ for 1994 congratulated his grandson. Little Hristo was born in October 2024 and is named after his famous grandfather.

Момчето е син на Христина Стоичкова и Карлос Креспо. Христо Стоичков има и внучка - Миа, която е дъщеря на по-малката му дъщеря Михаела.

Още един поздрав към малкия Христо

Няколко дни по-рано Стоичков отново отправи послание към внука си по случай рождения му ден. Тогава той написа, че левият крак на момчето става „все по-силен и точен“ и му пожела да носи с гордост името си.

In the same message, the football legend assured little Hristo that his family will always be by his side and support him. The boy's celebration comes in a year in which Stoichkov himself turns 60.

Sources: bgdnes.bg, btvsport.bg