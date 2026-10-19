Recipe of the day: Beef liver meatballs with olives and parsley

Required products:

beef liver - 500 g

green olives without pits - 150 g

onion - 100 g

garlic - 2 cloves

egg - 1 pc.

breadcrumbs - 60 g

fresh parsley - 20 g

red pepper - 1 tsp.

black pepper - 1/2 tsp.

salt - 1/2 tsp.

oil - 30 ml

whole grain bread - 4 slices

Method of preparation:

The first step is to clean the liver from the skins and larger veins. After a short wash with cold water, it must be dried well before cutting into small pieces. The grinding is done in short pulses in a food processor, so that a slightly grainy mixture remains, not a smooth puree. If you do not have a device, the liver can be chopped as finely as possible with a sharp knife.

The onion and garlic are chopped finely. Half of the olives are chopped, and the other half is set aside for serving. In a bowl, mix the liver, vegetables, egg, breadcrumbs, olives and half of the parsley. Season with red and black pepper, using salt carefully because of the saltiness of the olives.

After mixing, leave the mixture for 20 minutes. During this time, the breadcrumbs absorb some of the moisture and shaping becomes easier. With moistened hands, make eight flat meatballs. If the mixture is too soft, add a little breadcrumbs, but not too much, so that the meatballs do not lose their juiciness.

Heat the oil in a wide frying pan over medium heat. Fry the meatballs in two batches, 4-5 minutes on each side. The lower temperature is important because high heat can brown the crust too quickly, while the inside remains raw.

Check for doneness by cutting a meatball in the thickest part. The middle should be fully cooked, without a red raw core, but still juicy. The meatballs are served warm with the separated olives, fresh parsley and a slice of whole grain bread.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg