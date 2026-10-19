Gisele Bundchen makes surprise appearance at Victoria’s Secret show (VIDEO)

Gisele Bundchen made a surprise appearance in the video for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret show, two decades after her last appearance on the brand’s runway. The Brazilian model didn’t walk the runway in Los Angeles, but appeared twice in pre-recorded footage during the show.

The video aired at the beginning of the show, before Bella Hadid opened the show. In it, the 46-year-old Bundchen lounges in pink lace lingerie and a silk Victoria’s Secret robe, then addresses the audience with the question: “Are you ready for the show?“

After the show ended, the model reappeared. "Wasn't it amazing? You'll see me again very soon. Bye!" she said in the video. The statement sparked speculation about a future collaboration with the brand, but did not confirm a specific new show or date.

Her last show was in 2006.

Bündchen made her debut in the Victoria's Secret show in 1999, when she was 19 years old. Her last appearance on the brand's catwalk was in 2006. In 2015, she announced her retirement from fashion shows.

In 2000, the model began her official collaboration with Victoria's Secret. Among the most memorable moments from this period is her appearance with the Red Hot Fantasy Bra. The jewelry is estimated at $ 15 million and is decorated with 300 carats of Thai rubies. According to PEOPLE, it was not presented on the catwalk, but was included in the brand's catalog.

In her memoirs, Bündchen wrote that over time she felt increasingly uncomfortable in photos and fashion shows with scanty underwear. She ended her relationship with the brand upon renewal of her contract, describing her decision as calm and in line with the stage of her life.

Return after the 2023 campaign

Bündchen's latest appearance is not her first return to Victoria's Secret. In 2023, she starred in the campaign for the Icon line alongside Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel.

A few days before the show, the model was photographed in Miami Beach with crutches and a medical boot on her foot. The cause of the alleged injury has not been announced. This is one of the reasons why her appearance in the video, rather than live on the runway, has attracted additional attention.

So far, only her participation in the pre-filmed segments of the show has been confirmed. The hint that she will be seen “very soon” does not specify whether it is a new campaign, a television appearance or a possible future participation in a Victoria’s Secret event.

Sources: people.com, mensjournal.com, otempo.com.br