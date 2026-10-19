Barbara Palvin Walks Victoria’s Secret 6 Weeks After Giving Birth (VIDEO)

Barbara Palvin returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway just 41 days after giving birth to her daughter Sylvie. The 33-year-old Hungarian model walked the show in Los Angeles on October 18, with her husband Dylan Sprouse supporting her from the front row.

Palvin walked the show in two different looks. In the first, she wore a short pink dress with a plunging neckline, paired with lingerie, large earrings, and mesh shoes. In her second appearance, the model stepped out in an embellished white bustier, shorts, and large wings draped behind her back.

Ahead of the show, Barbara Palvin discussed the short period between giving birth and returning to work. She told Page Six that she was "happy and excited," before joking, "I hope I don't fall."

The model added that maternity leave is usually six to eight weeks and that she herself returned to work six weeks after giving birth. She said her body recovered quickly, which she attributed to her health, time off, and light exercise during pregnancy.