Mimi Ivanova arrested in Veliko Tarnovo for her outfit

A fashionable skirt brought from Poland caused Mimi Ivanova to be taken to the police station in Veliko Tarnovo. The singer told the story to Georgi Lyubenov on BNT, specifying that at the time she was stopped by a police officer because of the way she looked.

The singer was walking around a hotel when the employee made a remark about her outfit. “He said to me: “How did you dress like that, how could you“. And we went to the police station“, she recalled.

However, the story ended in an unexpected way. When they entered the chief's office, he immediately recognized the singer and scolded the employee for not knowing who he had brought. “Who did you bring here, do you know who she is?“

Then the chief turned to Ivanova with the words: “Comrade Ivanova, I will punish him, but dress differently, this is Bulgaria.“ The singer told the story with a smile and summarized it as follows: “We lived in times like these“.

Mimi Ivanova is also a guest on BNT on the occasion of her upcoming concert “When I Was a Girl – Mimi at 80“. It will take place on October 28 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture and is dedicated to her 80th anniversary.

The singer admitted that she hardly sleeps from excitement before going on stage and is very demanding of herself.

„I worry a lot, but this is the excitement that I always want to have“

Ivanova also said that she is not afraid of age. For her, more important than numbers are the quality of life and the way in which a person experiences it.

„I want to show younger people that it is not scary to grow old, as long as you know how to live“.