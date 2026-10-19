Dobromira from "Games of Will" spent 3 days in hospital after leaving (VIDEO)

Dobromira Ivanova spent three days in a hospital on systems after leaving “Games of Will“. The 32-year-old swimmer from Burgas said that she was admitted for treatment after severe vomiting, which followed after the end of her participation in the show.

“The first thing I did was to get a steak that I had been dreaming about. After that I went to the hospital. I was on systems for three days with vomiting“, Ivanova said.

The problems for Dobromira began during a test in the water. According to her, her shoulder completely dislocated, and she made several attempts to reposition it herself.

“My arm was completely pulled out of the water. I had to put it in three times – successfully from the third time, and today I can't lift it above my head“, shared Ivanova.

After the fight, the injury did not subside. According to her story, the shoulder dislocated again during a simple bend, and the movement of her arm continues to be limited. Dobromira left the reality show for medical reasons.

Ivanova also talked about the four-year doping ban that interrupted her professional swimming career. “They cut off my wings“, she commented.

She then worked as a salesperson, animator and driver before finding a job in the Air Force. The athlete indicated that she did 92 sit-ups in a minute and a half, and in 2023 she became a champion in military pentathlon.

Her decision to sign up for the “Games of the Will“ was also related to a personal story. Her late grandmother encouraged her to participate for years, but Dobromira postponed this step for four years. Thus, her appearance on the show also became the fulfillment of a long-delayed family wish.