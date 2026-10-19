Violeta from "Life on the Scale" became a mother (PHOTO)

Violeta Pefticheva from “Life on the Scale“ became a mother for the first time. She gave birth to her son Vasil on October 17 at 3:31 a.m.

Pefticheva personally announced the happy news on social networks. She posted a photo from the hospital with her husband and the newborn baby boy.

„The answer to our prayers“

This is what Violeta wrote next to the photo she used to introduce her son.

A long road to motherhood

Birth comes after a long and difficult path to the dream child. Violeta Pefticheva has spoken publicly about the trials she has gone through, including an unsuccessful in vitro fertilization attempt.

Among the difficulties she has talked about were the struggle with excess weight and blocked fallopian tubes. During this period, she shared her experiences with her followers.

With the arrival of Vasil, Violeta and her husband are now parents of their first child.

Source: bgdnes.bg