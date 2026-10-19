Do you do it too? The most annoying train behavior

Train travel in the UK now comes with another unwritten rule: music and videos are for headphones, not the whole carriage. A national campaign is urging passengers to “share the carriage, not the noise”, and failure to comply with a railway employee could result in being dropped off at the next station or a fine of up to 1000 pounds.

In parallel, in England, local transport authorities are given the power to impose fines of up to 100 pounds on buses for loud music, pollution, use of electronic cigarettes and other anti-social behavior. The measures are part of a wider initiative against behaviour that causes inconvenience to other passengers.

Videos without headphones are the most annoying habit

„We've all been on the train when someone starts playing loud music or videos from their phone. It's annoying and can quickly ruin the journey,“ said British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

According to a survey by TrainPal and OnePoll, cited by Daily Mail, 69% of Britons surveyed believe that music and videos on the train should be listened to with headphones. One in 12 people admitted to watching videos without headphones, despite 37% citing it as one of the most annoying habits while traveling.

Etiquette expert Joe Hayes advises passengers not to turn shared travel into shared sound.

Bags on the seat are also annoying

“If you're watching or listening to something in a public place, use headphones. Shared travel shouldn't mean shared soundtrack,” Hayes said.

Bags on empty seats are the second biggest problem on crowded trains. 68% of those surveyed believe that luggage should be removed when the train fills up, but 24% admit to putting a bag on the seat next to them. Among 18-24 year olds, the proportion is almost a third, while among passengers aged 65 and over it is 15%.

“Save everyone the awkward conversation of “Is anyone in this seat?“ with a backpack“, says Joe Hayes, and recommends putting the bag away before another passenger has to claim the seat.

Passengers should leave the doors clear

67% of Britons believe that people boarding should wait for passengers to disembark first. However, 8% admit to standing outside the doors before the carriage empties. Another 9% stay by the doors and don't move inside when the train is full, so they can get off more easily.

Other frequently cited rules include keeping phone calls quiet, not violating personal space and avoiding foods with strong smells. The general principle, formulated by Hayes, is simple: if a behavior would be unpleasant when someone else does it, it's probably not a good idea to repeat it on the train.

Source: dailymail.com