Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi made their official couple debut (PHOTOS)

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi made their first official appearance together at the Academy Awards gala in Los Angeles, despite arriving separately and walking the red carpet separately.

Later, the model and actor were photographed next to each other at a table during dinner. Jenner was wearing a black and white polka dot strapless dress by Valentino, while Elordi wore a Bottega Veneta tuxedo, a black bow tie and sunglasses.

The actor was seen cheerfully taking a video of Kendall Jenner as she posed for photographers. The two then entered the event together. At the end of the evening, they left the after-party at the Chateau Marmont in the same car.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have not spoken publicly about their relationship, but they have been spotted together many times. In September, they were photographed in Paris holding hands. The actor then asked photographers to let them walk back to the hotel. "Can we just walk back to the hotel?" he said. He later added: "No flash, just let us walk." Leave us alone.

According to a source quoted by Page Six earlier in October, their relationship is going well, but they are “not in a rush to get serious“. Kendall Jenner has been helping Elordi look for a place to buy in Los Angeles, but the two have no plans to move in together.

“Jacob is looking for his own place,“ the source said.

The two have been romantically linked since February, and in June they traveled to Japan together, where one of the first photos of the couple emerged. In August, another source told Page Six that Jenner sees Elordi as someone she could marry. "Kendall really sees Jacob as the man to marry," the source said.

She has been in serious relationships before, he said, but this is the first time she's thought about marrying the person next to her. The source described Jacob Elordi as a "true gentleman" who treats Kendall Jenner very well.