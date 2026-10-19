Meghan Markle was used by Netflix to promote "The Gentlemen"

Meghan Markle was used to promote the second season of the series “The Gentlemen“, a person close to the Duchess claims to the “Daily Telegraph“. He said her name was linked to the production, although talks about a possible role did not lead to an official offer.

“Some people in her circle believe she was used to help promote the second season because they knew it wasn't as good as the first and a third had already been ordered,“ the source said.

He described the alleged approach as “the oldest marketing trick in the book“ &rdash; having a famous person read a script and then spreading the word that they were in talks to take part, even though nothing much had progressed. According to a person close to Markle, Netflix got what they expected – high viewership and significant publicity.

Over the summer, Deadline reported that Meghan Markle was in talks to star in the third season of the Guy Ritchie-created Netflix series. Speculation was heightened in August when Manda Levine – Netflix’s head of UK drama – was asked at the Edinburgh Television Festival whether Markle would join the cast.

Levin responded evasively that all options were open. This further fueled speculation that the duchess could return to television acting with a role in the third season.

Page Six later reported that Meghan Markle had not actually received a formal offer. According to the publication, she had only had one conversation with the series’ casting director.

„She took it as an offer. "And that wasn't an offer," a source told Page Six. According to him, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry thought it would be a good idea when news broke that they were returning to the UK.

Another source said that no formal offer was made, but Gay Ritchie personally expressed interest in Meghan Markle's possible role.

Meghan Markle rose to fame with her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama series “Suits“, which she starred in for seven seasons between 2011 and 2018. She also had roles in the films “Remember Me“ and “Bad Bosses“.

Meghan retired from acting after her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.