On October 20, 1968, Jackie Kennedy became Onassis

On the island of Skorpios there is no crowd of guests, a large church or an official reception. There is a small Orthodox chapel, cypress trees and a few dozen close people. On October 20, 1968, 39-year-old Jacqueline Kennedy marries 62-year-old Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

The former first lady of the United States arrives on the island with her children – 10-year-old Caroline and eight-year-old John Jr. The ceremony is attended by about 40 people, and the celebration then moves to the yacht “Christina“ – Onassis' famous floating home.

„Wish us happiness and peace“

The wedding is kept a closely guarded secret, but the interest in it is enormous. Journalists from different countries gather near the island to follow the event, which the American press defines as one of the most discussed secular news of the year.

The day before the ceremony, Jacqueline Kennedy declared that she was „very happy“. She asked journalists to respect their wish for the marriage to be a private moment. „Wish us happiness and peace“, she said in a message distributed by the UPI agency.

In the same statement, she described herself and Onassis as „ordinary people“ who were experiencing one of the most important moments in their lives. Her words resonate particularly strongly against the backdrop of her public image - five years earlier she had become a widow after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas.

Escape from the spotlight

After leaving the White House, Jacqueline Kennedy settled in New York and tried to provide a quieter life for her children. In 1968, however, the Kennedy family was again shaken by tragedy - Robert Kennedy was assassinated during his presidential campaign.

Marriage to Onassis was seen as an opportunity for more personal freedom, security and distance from the American media. The Greek entrepreneur had private properties, a yacht and an island where paparazzi had limited access. According to “Time“ magazine The possibility of withdrawing from public life is one of the reasons why this union seemed attractive to Jacqueline Kennedy.

However, her decision caused contradictory reactions in the United States. For some Americans, the president's widow is a symbol of national tragedy and dignity, and her new marriage to a wealthy Greek shipowner seems unexpected and even scandalous. For others, it is a personal choice of a woman trying to start over.

The name “Jackie O“

After the wedding, Jacqueline Kennedy took the surname Onassis and the nickname “Jackie O“ gradually became established in the media. It became a sign of her new image – freer, more international, and connected to the world of the rich and famous.

The marriage lasted until Aristotle Onassis' death on March 15, 1975. After that, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis returned permanently to New York and worked as an editor in the publishing business. But the Scorpios' wedding remains one of the most memorable moments of her life - the day the former first lady chose not just a new husband, but a new identity in front of the whole world.

Sources: upi.com, time.com, cbsnews.com