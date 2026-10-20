Viktor Kalev at 57: from television images to "The Gramophone"

In one of Viktor Kalev's most memorable images, there is also something personal: voice, gait, pause and the precise detail that turns a familiar public figure into a comedic character. On October 20, the actor, born in 1969 in Zlatograd, turns 57. His path lies through the National Academy of Dramatic Arts "Krustyo Sarafov", where he graduated from the Drama Theater Acting School in 1994 in the class of Prof. Zdravko Mitkov.

The general public discovered him in television satire. In "The Channel" Kalev began to build his style as an actor who did not rely only on external resemblance, but on observation and precise rhythm. Then, from 2004 to 2015, he was part of the “Slavi's Show“ - a period in which he created a series of images that remained in the conversational memory of the viewers.

Voices that the audience recognizes

Among his most popular incarnations are Desa Poetessa, Viktor Udobnoto, Petar Stoyanov, Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and Lili Ivanova. Kalev also plays Rositsa Kirilova, Kolyo Fitchak, Gugutka Zaspalova, Kichka Bodurova, Milko Kalaidzhiev, Sofi Marinova and other public figures. It is this diversity that shows his strongest quality - to change the image without losing the clarity of the character behind it.

Kalev has also appeared in films, including “Razbojnici-koledari“ and “Christmas is Possible“. But his big solo stage comes with “The Gramophone“ – a performance that is not just a series of imitations.

When the actor talks about himself

The premiere of “The Gramophone“ was in 2016. The author's concert-performance collects personal stories, favorite Bulgarian songs and dozens of voices, but the center is no longer the politician, the singer or the television character. The center is Kalev himself – his childhood, memories of Zlatograd and the dream of telling stories in front of an audience.

“This gramophone raised me. "I listened to my gramophone records all day long," Viktor Kalev tells bTV.

In 2020, the show reached its 100th performance in Burgas. Three years later, Kalev spoke about the 250th performance, and in 2026, "The Gramophone" celebrates a decade on stage. During this period, the show also went outside Bulgaria, and interest in it does not end with the actor's television popularity.

On the eve of his birthday, Kalev continues to be on stage. On October 18, 2026, "The Gramophone" visited the "Bulgarian Army" Theater in Sofia, and a performance in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture was announced for February 1, 2027. Thus, the actor, who for a long time made viewers recognize others, continues to win over audiences mostly by telling stories about himself.

Sources: btv.bg, nova.bg, 24plovdiv.bg