Ivana conquered Arena 8888 and returned for a half-hour encore

Songs about love, personal memories and a half-hour encore turned Ivana's "Champagne and Tears" concert into an emotional evening for the audience at the capital's "Arena 8888". Together with the singer on stage were the musicians from the "Ku-ku Band" led by Evgeni Dimitrov - the Maestro.

At the beginning, Ivana said that throughout the day she had been receiving the wishes "Break them up!". Her answer was different: "I don't want to break anyone up. I want to give you emotion“.

Songs about love and family

The repertoire went through different faces of love - the happy, the unrequited, the secret and the sinful. Ivana dedicated songs to her daughter, her parents and the Bulgarians abroad.

“I sing for those who are far away, but in fact have never left Bulgaria“, said the singer.

One of the strongest moments came when Ivana remembered her late father and urged the audience not to delay the words to their parents.

“Tell them thank you, tell them that you love them. Because one day it might be too late“, she said.

After the performance of “From the Spring“, to the sounds of which a horo danced in the hall, the singer turned to her mother, who was in the audience, with the words: “Mother, I love you!“

Later, Ivana performed “Champagne and Tears“ - the song that gave the name to the concert. Before it, she described the composition as a part of her personal life, in which happiness, sadness, joy, pain, delight and humility meet.

The hits turned the hall into a dance floor

With the first chords of “Poluzhiva“, the audience stood on its feet. This was followed by “Old History“, “100 Patrona“, “Something Untypical“ and other hits that turned the hall into a place for dancing. Among the spectators were banners with messages such as “Ivana - the singer of the people“, “Ivana, you are our home“ and “Your discography is our biography“.

Stoyana received thunderous applause when she came out with her bouzouki during “Free the dance floor“. Ivana dedicated words to her about their long-standing friendship and their common path.

Among the surprises was the appearance of Alex, Galena's son, who joined the singer for “Who are you, be“. Ivana changed three stage looks and thanked Slavi Trifonov for the phone call before the concert, as well as the organizer Blago Solov.

The singer also appreciated the empathy of her fans, who responded to her call instead of flowers to make a donation to the “Sunny Children“ foundation of Krisko.

After “My Country, My Bulgaria“ Ivana said goodbye to the audience, but the chants brought the singer back to the stage. A half-hour encore followed without any restrictions in the repertoire.

“It is never too late to want to live. To love people and live your life“, said Ivana at the end of the evening.

Sources: dir.bg