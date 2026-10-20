Dutch Prime Minister Rob Yetten and his fiancé are expecting a child

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Yetten and his fiancé Nicolas Keenan are expecting their first child. The baby is due in 2027, and the pregnancy was carried out via a surrogate mother and egg donor.

„Someone very special is on the way. See you in 2027, kid“, wrote Yeten on his personal Instagram profile.

The Prime Minister thanked the two women and their families, without whose help, according to him, the child would not have been possible.

Who are the women who helped the couple

“There are no words to thank our egg donor, our surrogate mother, as well as their families. None of this would have been possible without you“, said Rob Yeten.

The surrogate mother and egg donor are Dutch and close friends of Yeten and Keenan. Both already have children of their own, and according to the D66 party, they were not driven by commercial motives.

D66 reported that the pregnancy was in accordance with Dutch law and was made possible through in vitro fertilization procedures available in the country. In the Netherlands, it is illegal to pay a surrogate mother to carry a child.

The wedding was postponed after his inauguration

Yeten is engaged to Nicolas Keenan, an Argentine national field hockey player. The couple planned to marry in the summer of 2026, but postponed the wedding shortly after Jeten became prime minister.

The 39-year-old politician took office after his D66 party's unexpected victory in the 2025 parliamentary elections. He thus became the youngest prime minister in the history of the Netherlands.

D66 specified that Jeten would take a few days off after the birth to be with his family. A longer paternity leave is not planned.

Sources: dnes.bg, marketscreener.com