Swimsuit photos bring Katie Zacharias back into the spotlight

Katie Zacharias has once again drawn public attention after swimsuit photos from her Instagram account became available online after her brief stint as White House press secretary ended. Zacharias was appointed by Donald Trump on October 9, took office on October 12, and left on October 16, 2026.

The emergence of the photos coincided with the resurgence of her older comments about the way women dress in public. In an archived interview, Zacharias spoke about the line between appropriate and inappropriate clothing.

„I think there's a line that gets crossed. I've seen fitness outfits that look like swimsuits. There's a place for everything. If you look great, I totally approve of swimsuits, but I don't think they're appropriate for the gym.“

She then defended the position that in public places women should choose clothes that reveal less flesh. It was against this backdrop that the swimsuit photos sparked further interest in her short career in the White House.

Брифингът продължи само 14 минути

Първата поява на Захария пред журналисти продължи 14 минути, като в рамките на брифинга бяха зададени три въпроса. Тя заяви, че е имала по-малко от едно денонощие за подготовка, а част от материалите е получила едва сутринта преди събитието.

Краткият ѝ мандат беше белязан и от друг неловък момент. По време на разговор с журналисти от „Уолстрийт джърнъл“ в кабинета ѝ в Западното крило старшият съветник на Тръмп Джейсън Милър я повика за среща с вицепрезидента Джей Ди Ванс. Захария не се върна, за да продължи разговора.

What Trump Said

Donald Trump later commented on the case, saying that he personally advised Zacharia to consider whether she wanted to stay in office. According to him, the journalists' attitude towards her was too aggressive.

„I told her: „You don't have to do this if you don't want to“. The media treated her extremely rudely and maliciously.“

In a position sent to the media, Zacharia said that she did everything in her power to hold the briefing given the limited time and scarce information at her disposal. She emphasized that her goal was to serve President Trump and the American people.

Thus, in less than a week, Zacharias went from a new face in the Trump administration to a figure discussed simultaneously for her presentation to journalists, her sudden withdrawal, and the photos that returned to the public domain.

Source: woman.bg