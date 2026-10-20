Recipe of the day: French apple pancakes

Required products:

apples - 300 g;

flour - 200 g;

eggs - 3 pcs.;

fresh milk - 250 ml;

sugar - 40 g;

baking powder - 1 tsp.;

vanilla - 1 tsp.;

salt - 1 pinch;

butter - 30 g;

powdered sugar - 20 d.

Method of preparation:

The flour is sifted together with the baking powder and salt. Separately, the eggs are beaten with the sugar and vanilla, then the fresh milk is gradually added. The liquid mixture is poured into the flour in parts and mixed until a thick, smooth dough without dry areas is formed.

The apples are peeled, cored and cut into very thin small pieces. They are added to the dough carefully to distribute them evenly. Then the mixture is left to rest for 15 minutes. The pause allows the flour to absorb the liquid and helps the thick pancakes to keep their shape in the pan.

Moderate heat is important for baking

A non-stick frying pan is heated over moderate heat and greased with a little oil. Pour a generous ladle of the mixture onto each pancake and form a circle about one centimeter thick.

The first side is cooked for 3 to 4 minutes. When the edges are set and a golden crust forms on the bottom, turn the pancake over and cook for another 2-3 minutes. The high heat can darken the surface before the apples and the middle are done, so the heat should remain moderate.

The heat should not be high, because the surface will darken before the apples and the middle are done.

The total cooking time is about 60 minutes - 20 minutes for preparation, 25 minutes for cooking and 15 minutes for waiting. Ready pancakes are served warm with powdered sugar.

How to store ready pancakes

Leftovers can be stored in a closed container and stored in the refrigerator for up to two days. Before serving, warm them briefly in a dry frying pan. One serving is approximately 427 kilocalories.

Source: gotvach.bg