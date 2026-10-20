Laser Brain Rejuvenation: Longevity Becomes a New Business in Turkey

Turkish businesswoman Ezra Çavuşoğlu's day begins with laser devices and the promise of a longer, healthier life. For her, the procedures are a personal investment, and longevity is also the topic of the weekly podcast she hosts.

“In my opinion, longevity is more of a general concept – the desire to live longer and, of course, healthier. But I don't think we've really discovered how to extend the human lifespan – rather, we've learned how to stay as healthy as possible within its limits,“ says Çavuşoğlu.

From aesthetic procedures to longevity

Turkey has long attracted patients from all over the world with aesthetic medicine. Among the most sought-after services is hair transplantation, with about 80 such operations being performed in the country every day.

Burak Tuncer runs five clinics in Istanbul with his father. “Every month we receive between 2,500 and 3,000 patients from all over the world. We perform over 30,000 procedures on people from different parts of the planet every year“, he tells Deutsche Welle.

The new trend is no longer just about changing your appearance. Clinics, hotels and wellness centers are offering procedures that are advertised as part of the longevity industry. Among them is ozone therapy - blood is taken, enriched with a mixture of oxygen and ozone, and then returned to the body.

Tuncer claims that the procedure promotes full sleep, good mood and recovery. Patient Sude Demiral, who undergoes it once a week, says she feels happier and more energetic, sleeps more peacefully and wakes up more rested.

However, the article states that there is no scientific evidence for these effects. This does not stop Tuncer from investing in the sector and planning the largest longevity center in Europe.

250 million euro complex on the Black Sea

The project will be built in Şile, about an hour's drive from Istanbul. The investment is estimated at around 250 million euros, and the complex should be ready in less than two years.

The services will be intended only for members. The project is planned for around 2,000 people, with 300 places already taken. Upon completion, members will receive medical and preventive care, accommodation in villas and a five-star hotel, as well as access to a golf course on the Black Sea.

“This is the future of healthcare – the future of medicine. In ten or twenty years, or maybe even in just five, the current healthcare system will no longer function. In the future, we will go to the doctor not when we get sick, but for a consultation to make sure we don't get sick at all,“ predicts Tuncer.

He hopes that the procedures will gradually become accessible to people outside the wealthy circles. However, the growth of the business also raises the question of advertising promises. Medical lawyer Sevil Eskicioglu warns that misleading advertising and false claims are prohibited in Turkey and can be punished with heavy fines.

At the other extreme is Eren Tore, who bathes in the waters of the Bosphorus every morning. "It strengthens the immune system naturally. I mean, I haven't been sick in the last ten years," he says. For him, the best recipe for a long life remains completely free.

Sources: actualno.com, amp.dw.com