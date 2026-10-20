Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are engaged. The country singer got down on one knee and proposed to the British actress, who accepted, Page Six reported.

The exact time and location of the proposal are unknown. However, Cyrus used a gold ring emoji in an Instagram post, and Hurley's son responded with a festive emoji. A few days earlier, the actress shared a selfie showing a large diamond ring on her ring finger.

The relationship began publicly in 2025.

Hurley and Cyrus made their relationship public on Easter in 2025 with a joint photo of them close to each other. The publication then caused a surprise, as the two had not confirmed a romantic relationship until then.

The two met a few years earlier during the filming of the film “Christmas in Paradise“. After the public beginning of the relationship, they began to share other common moments, including photos from Tennessee and a trip to Rome.

In April 2025, Billy Ray Cyrus spoke about their relationship in an interview with “The Ty Bentley Show“. He said that Hurley reached out to him during a difficult time and that her presence helped him. “If you can laugh together, you can get through anything“, the singer said of their relationship.

No wedding date yet

The couple has not announced when the wedding will take place. If they do get married, it will be Billy Ray Cyrus' fourth marriage and Elizabeth Hurley's second.

Cyrus was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years before the couple divorced in 2022. He later had a brief marriage to singer Firerose. Elizabeth Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011.

Billy Ray Cyrus is best known as a country music artist and the father of singer Miley Cyrus. Elizabeth Hurley is known for her roles in films such as “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me“, “Blind with Desire“ and “Christmas in Paradise“.

Sources: tmz.com, vanityfair.com