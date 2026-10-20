The Vulcan tribe from “Games of the Will” has disbanded after another loss

Another failure of the Vulcan warriors in the Arena of “Games of the Will” ended their team’s participation in the War of the Tribes last night. The unfortunate tribe once again failed to escape the harshest territory in the competition - The Isolator, which led to the disbandment of the Reds a few weeks before the traditional merger of the tribes.

The territory competition tests the speed, patience, resourcefulness and teamwork of the participants. After the incorrect assumption of winners in the star battle on Saturday, The Vulcans started the test seriously lagging behind and made a number of mistakes along the route. The lead in the clash was exchanged between the Hurricanes and the Canaries, but lapses by the Greens allowed the Blues to conquer the most coveted location for the third consecutive week.

The Reds' poor performance put an end to the tribe's existence, and its warriors were captured by the opposing teams. Captain Elitsa and newcomers Mario and Joanna joined the Hurricanes, while broker Velizar and former gymnast Konstantinelli became part of the Canaries. With the collapse of the Vulcans, one of the locations - The Farm, will no longer be part of the locations in the competition. This news came as an unpleasant surprise to the second-place players in green, who headed to the Isolator.

Tonight at 8:00 PM on NOVA, the intense clashes in the Arena of the “Games of the Will” continue with a captain's competition and a decisive battle for the remaining three exiles from the Swamp, after which one of them will enter the big game.