For eight years, Judith, the daughter of Tsetsi Krasimirova, has been taking anti-epileptic drugs. This is what Krasimirova herself says, claiming that after a subsequent examination, no signs of the disease were found.

According to her, the diagnosis was made by doctors in Sofia when Judith was a child. “This diagnosis was made to her by doctors in Sofia“, recalls Krasimirova. She says that throughout this period she sought support in her faith and attended prayer meetings.

What the mother says

Krassimirova claims that people from the evangelical community referred her to a pastor. After praying over her daughter's garment, Judith underwent another medical examination a week later.

“At the next examination, my daughter was perfectly healthy“, says Tsetsi Krasimirova.

According to her story, the medication was then gradually stopped. She attributes the improvement to prayers and God's intervention. “Now my daughter is 27 years old and completely healthy“, says Krasimirova.

What is important when stopping medication

The World Health Organization states that stopping antiepileptic treatment can be discussed in people who have been seizure-free for a long enough time, but the decision should be made individually and with the participation of a doctor and family. The Epilepsy Foundation warns that medications should not be stopped suddenly, as this can trigger new seizures.

Medical sources emphasize that the possibility of remission in epilepsy exists, but the reasons for the improvement cannot be established from a single study report alone. Follow-up evaluation by a neurologist is necessary, especially when it comes to changing or discontinuing treatment.

Judith's life in Spain

Judith is Krasimirova's only daughter. Her mother gave birth to her at the age of 18, and after 2010 the two settled in Spain. Judith graduated with a degree in "Stage Makeup", lives in Barcelona and avoids publicity.

For Krasimirova, the most important thing in her story is that her daughter has grown up and, according to her own words, feels well after the long period of treatment.

Sources: show.blitz.bg, bgdnes.bg