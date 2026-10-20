Funky takes on the role of director in a new theater play

On stage, Dimitar Kovachev is known as Funky, but in his next theatrical challenge, the musician will also stand on the other side of the spotlight. He is preparing for the role of director in the new play by playwright Elin Rahnev “If Ronaldo Were Chekhov“.

Rehearsals begin in Haskovo, and the premiere is scheduled for November 15 or 16. The production brings together Funky with Toncho Tokmakchiev, Dimitar Banenkin and Maya Bezhanska.

The funky already has stage experience with the play “The Merry Carriage“. After participating in it, he continued his work in the theater and increasingly spoke of himself as a “serious actor“.

However, the new production gives him a different task. In addition to being part of the cast, Funky will transform into a director. In the rehearsal process, he followed the instructions and approached the work in a disciplined manner, and according to information about the production, he learned his lines without difficulty, informs Maritsa.

His well-known direct speech will not be completely left out of the show. The team has foreseen the possibility of spicy improvisations during the performances, without changing the basic preparation of the production.

Funky defines his colleagues as a successful team and does not emphasize awards. For him, the leading ones are the creative process and the opportunity to engage in a new art form.