Andrea and Boris Dali reunite for a new duet after 14 years (VIDEO)

Andrea and Boris Dali have once again united their voices in a new musical partnership. The two presented the duet "You Go" 14 years after the success of their joint song "One".

The new project is dedicated to love, separation and the difficult release of painful memories. The song premieres on October 12, and the video clip is directed by Andrea herself.

The video tells the story of two people who are trying to move on, but remain connected to the past. The clip uses dramatic sound, contrasting lights and strong visual symbolism.

The music and lyrics are by Tsvetina Nikolaeva. The arrangement is by Deyan Asenov, the cinematographer is Ivan Dimitrov – Torex, and the editing is entrusted to Stanislav Hristov – Stanley.

“We created it in a period when I needed strength and faith that after every difficulty comes a new beginning“, says Andrea, quoted by Show Blitz.

The appearance of the duet coincides with a period when Andrea has serious concerns about her father's health. Despite this, she continues with her professional commitments and personally takes on the direction of the new video.

At this moment, she is supported by television producer Atanas Lazarov. According to him, Andrea remains devoted to her family, but finds the strength to work on her musical projects. In the summer, the two also had performances on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

With “You Go“ Andrea and Boris Dali continue the musical story that began with “One“.