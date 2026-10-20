Irina Shayk wore dangerously low-waisted and see-through pants (PHOTOS)

Supermodel Irina Shayk attracted attention at the afterparty after the Victoria’s Secret fashion show with a daring look that hid very little of her body. The model arrived at the Bird Streets club in West Hollywood wearing completely transparent burgundy organza pants by the London brand Mowalola.

The pants were extremely low-waisted and revealed Shayk’s thong. She paired them with a black push-up bra and burgundy high heels, echoing the styling from Mowalola's spring 2027 collection. She accessorized the outfit with a crossbody necklace and a small leopard-print bag.

Earlier that evening, Irina Shayk walked in two looks at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held on October 18 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. Bella Hadid opened the glitzy event, while Kylie Jenner unveiled the monumental $50 million Fantasy Bra. The show itself returned to Los Angeles for the first time since 2007.

This was Irina Shayk's fourth appearance in a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She made her runway debut for the brand in 2016, when she was pregnant with her daughter Lea, who is now 9 years old.

“I felt so proud to be a mother“, Shayk said of her first appearance.

When asked what brings her back to the runway, the model replied with a smile: “Sexy push-up bras, beautiful fluffy wings, girls and the fun backstage.“