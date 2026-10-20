Miley Cyrus claims Dolly Parton gave her a sign from the afterlife

Miley Cyrus told a sold-out audience at the “Hollywood Bowl“ that her late godmother Dolly Parton sent her a sign after her death. According to the singer, the lights in her hallway started blinking after she asked "Aunt Dolly" to show her that she was nearby.

“I have a dolly mannequin in my bedroom. She gave it to me for Christmas. It's dressed like her and made to look like her,“ Cyrus said at her concert in Los Angeles. She explained that at a time when she was alone, she played a video of the mannequin performing “Jolene“, lit a candle and left a flower.

“I said: “Dolly, if you're here right now, blink the lights“, the singer said. Then, according to her, the whole hallway started blinking. Miley Cyrus emphasized that her fiancé Max Morando was nearby, but he didn't know what she said.

“I know Dolly is here with me tonight. "I'm going through some of the feelings that I'm most afraid of, but having her here helps me get through them, and having you here," Miley told the audience, before performing Dolly Parton's legendary hit "Jolene."

Emotional tribute to her godmother

Later in the evening, Miley Cyrus got emotional as she held a picture of Dolly Parton and sang her song "Used to Be Young." "Let Aunt Dolly hear you," she told fans in the audience.

Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was also unveiled during the concert. Miley also dedicated the song "Walk of Fame" to her godmother. At the end of the show, she performed “Flowers“, for which she won a “Grammy“.

The singer dedicated her previous concert at the “Hollywood Bowl“ to the country star. “Dolly and I are forever. Nothing in this life can separate us. And I will see her again. I can't wait because I miss her“, Miley told the audience.

Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80 after a short battle with cancer. She was a close friend of Billy Ray Cyrus, who asked her to be godmother to his daughter Miley, born in 1992.

The two singers have shared the stage many times. Among their joint performances is “Jolene“ on the special "Dolly Celebrates 25 Years of Dollywood" in 2010 and at the "Grammy" Awards in 2019. Dolly Parton also appeared in several episodes of the series "Hannah Montana", where she played herself.

After the death of the country singer Miley Cyrus, she wrote that the most intimate moments between them would remain private. "I will always love her and I want to make her proud," she said in a post quoted by Page Six.