Taylor Swift takes aim at her first Oscar with song from 'Toy Story 5'

Taylor Swift turned the sixth Academy Film Museum gala night in Los Angeles into a concert stage, and her song from “Toy Story 5“ once again became the focus of awards season. The charity event raised $14 million - $2 million more than the amount raised the previous year.

Swift performed four songs in front of the evening's star guests. She performed for the first time live „The Fate of Ophelia“, part of the album „The Life of a Showgirl“, and added „Blank Space“, „Love Story“ and „I Knew It, I Knew You“ -the original song from „Toy Story 5“.

The song from „Toy Story 5“ is a contender for an „Oscar“

„I Knew It, I Knew You“ debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in June. The song's popularity is not enough on its own to be nominated by the Academy, but it increases its chances of being recognizable to members of the music industry.

Taylor Swift already has several nominations for a „Golden Globe“ and a „Grammy“ award for song from a film, but she has yet to receive an „Oscar“ nomination. Also in her favor is the fact that each of the previous films in the „Toy Story“ series had a song nominated in the category for best original song.

The song was written and performed by Taylor for the „Disney“ and „Pixar“Toy Story 5“ is directed by Andrew Stanton, and the music for the film is by Randy Newman.

Conan O'Brien introduced Taylor Swift to the guests of the gala evening. He described her as “John, Paul, George and Ringo rolled into one“, comparing her musical presence to that of the four members of the “Beatles“.

Among those in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sigourney Weaver, Rami Malek, Cara Delevingne, Seth Rogen, Jessica Alba, Kristen Dunst, Kate Hudson, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Demi Moore and Olivia Munn.

The gala evening honored actress Charlize Theron, horror director John Carpenter and actor Colman Domingo. The event was co-chaired by designer Tom Ford, directors Robert Rodriguez and Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw.

Among the pop The artists who have already received nominations for the “Oscar“ are Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Siza. For Taylor Swift, the next goal is to join them with a song born for the end credits of one of the most recognizable film sequences.