Petya Dikova remains the face of “COOLt“, but the show is leaving its previous television format. After 14 seasons on bTV, the full episodes will now be available exclusively on the streaming platform VOYO, bTV and “Maritsa“ announced.

New editions will be released every week with the premiere on Thursday. The format will not completely disappear from the TV screen – the most interesting moments and interviews will continue to be shown on bTV, as well as on the media's social networks. On Friday, Petya Dikova will be a guest on the morning block “This Morning“, where she will present highlights from the new episodes and her meetings with the guests.

“COOLt“ started on March 2, 2013 and over the years has established itself as a program for secular and cultural news, interviews and stories from show business. Among the international stars with whom Petya Dikova has spoken are Johnny Depp, Lady Gaga, Alice Cooper, Eros Ramazzotti and Andrea Bocelli.

The change is presented as a transition to a model in which the content first reaches viewers online. The bTV announcement states that the new episodes will be created specifically for a digital audience, and VOYO will offer earlier access to interviews, meetings and author's stories with the host.

“We keep everything that people love about COOLt - the curious meetings, interesting stories and the emotion that we create every week, and develop it in the environment in which the audience lives, communicates and discovers new content every day“, states Petya Dikova.

Thus “COOLt“ continues with a new way of distribution, without changing the host. Viewers will be able to watch the full episodes on VOYO, and the television broadcast and bTV platforms will retain their role for selected moments and interviews.