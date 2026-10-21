Trafalgar: the victory that established British naval supremacy

Shortly before the guns sounded off Cape Trafalgar, flags were raised from the deck of the “Victory“ with the message: “England expects every man to do his duty“. On October 21, 1805, the British fleet under the command of Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson faced the combined French and Spanish squadrons in one of the most significant naval battles of the Napoleonic Wars.

The battle was fought in the Atlantic Ocean, off the southwest coast of Spain. The British had 27 ships of the line, while the Franco-Spanish coalition – with 33. Its commander was the French Vice Admiral Pierre-Charles de Villeneuve, who led the ships out of Cadiz and headed for the Mediterranean.

Two columns against the long line

Instead of arranging his ships in a parallel line, Nelson chose a risky maneuver. The British fleet headed towards the enemy in two columns in order to cut through the Franco-Spanish formation in several places and split it. Thus, individual ships of the coalition were forced to fight simultaneously with several British opponents.

The decision created a chaotic and extremely close battle. After the battle that lasted for hours, the British captured 18 enemy ships, although some of them were later lost in the storm that broke out after the battle. The Franco-Spanish fleet was badly defeated and could no longer provide Napoleon with control of the sea.

Nelson wins the battle, but loses his life

The victory came at the cost of the commander himself. Nelson was shot by a French gunner while on the deck of the “Victory“. The bullet mortally wounded him, and the admiral was carried below deck. He died a few hours later, after learning that the British fleet had won.

The exact figures for casualties vary depending on the source. History.com lists 449 British sailors killed and 1,217 wounded. “The Guardian“ cites estimates of around 450 British, 3,300 French and 1,020 Spanish deaths. The differences are related to the way in which the dead, wounded, and captured were counted after the battle.

The beginning of a century of British supremacy

Trafalgar did not end the Napoleonic Wars, but it did change their strategic framework. After the defeat, Napoleon finally abandoned his immediate plan to invade Britain and directed his forces to the wars on the continent.

The British victory established the Royal Navy as the leading naval power for more than a century. It provided Britain with the freedom to maintain its commercial and military communications by sea, while France was left without the opportunity to challenge British supremacy on the oceans.

Therefore, the name of Trafalgar remains associated simultaneously with Nelson's military talent, with the cost of the victory, and with the beginning of a period in which the British fleet dominated the world's sea lanes.

Sources: history.com, theguardian.com