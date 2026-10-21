Kim Kardashian at 46: Sex Tape and Big Scandals

Before becoming the face of cosmetic and fashion brands, Kim Kardashian was best known as the daughter of lawyer Robert Kardashian and Paris Hilton's girlfriend. She was born in Los Angeles on October 21, 1980, and her big break came in 2007 - not from the cinema, but from a scandal.

Then an intimate video of Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Ray J was publicly released. She filed a lawsuit against Vivid Entertainment, trying to stop the release, but later dropped the claim after a settlement, which was reported in the American media to be worth about $5 million. The case remains controversial years later, as Ray J continues to claim that the video was used as part of a publicity stunt. Kardashian denies these allegations.

Just months after the scandal, the reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" began. Cameras turned family conflicts, love stories, and financial dealings into television content, and Kim's personal life gradually became a staple of her public image.

Wedding for Millions and Divorce in 72 Days

In August 2011, Kardashian married basketball player Kris Humphries in a lavish ceremony filmed for a television special. However, the marriage ended almost immediately - she filed for divorce just 72 days after the wedding. The case sparked ridicule and accusations that the relationship had been turned into a television show and business deal. Humphries contested the divorce and sought an annulment, but the process dragged on for years.

Later, Kardashian herself described the period as difficult and admitted that she felt intense pressure due to the publicity of the separation. The marriage remains one of the most frequently recalled examples of a short-lived celebrity union.

Kimono, „Balenciaga“ and the crypto fine

In 2019, Kim introduced a shapewear brand called Kimono. The choice caused a sharp reaction in Japan, where „kimono“ is a traditional garment with cultural significance. After criticism from Japanese citizens and institutions, she abandoned the name and renamed the brand Skims.

In 2022, Kardashian again found herself at the center of controversy, this time over her advertising relationship with „Balenciaga“. A campaign for the fashion house features children with teddy bears dressed in BDSM-themed accessories, while another ad features court documents from a child pornography case. Following the public outcry, Kardashian said: “As a mother of four, I am appalled by these disturbing images.” She announced that she was reconsidering her relationship with the brand.

Her most serious public financial scandal has been related to the cryptocurrency EthereumMax. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission found that Kardashian received $250,000 for an Instagram post promoting EMAX tokens without disclosing the payment. She agreed to pay $1.26 million and not advertise crypto assets for three years, without admitting or denying the regulator's findings.

The old scandal is back in court

In 2025, the dispute over the intimate video again went to court. Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J over allegations that the two were the subject of a federal racketeering investigation and that they participated in the distribution of the video. The lawsuit states that no such investigation exists. Ray J denies the allegations and continues to defend his version of what happened.

So at 46, Kim Kardashian remains an actress, entrepreneur and one of the most recognizable media personalities in the world. Her story shows how a scandal can turn into a television career, and later – into a global business empire and a series of legal battles.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, latimes.com