Carrie Fisher: the woman who gave Princess Leia a face

When Princess Leia Organa first appeared on screen in 1977, she did not resemble the usual image of a defenseless fairy-tale princess. Leia holds a weapon, commands rebels, argues with Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, and herself participates in the battle. The woman who gives her a face is 19-year-old Carrie Fisher.

Fisher was born on October 21, 1956 in Burbank, California. The daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, she grew up in an environment where stage and film were part of her family's life. She made her Broadway debut at age 15 with her mother, and her first film role was in the 1975 comedy "Shampoo."

Two years later, George Lucas cast her in the role that would change her career. Fisher appeared in all three of the original trilogy films - "Star Wars" in 1977, "The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980, and "Return of the Jedi" in 1981. in 1983. The image of Leia combines political authority, coolness and a sense of humor, and Fisher's performance makes the heroine a symbol of the strong female character in science fiction.

Leia is not her only role

After the success of “Star Wars“ Fisher appeared in “The Blues Brothers“, “Hannah and Her Sisters“ and “When Harry Met Sally“. She also works as a writer. In 1987, she published the novel “Cards from the Edge“, inspired by life in Hollywood and the complicated relationship between mother and daughter. The book was made into a film in 1990, starring Meryl Streep.

Fisher also wrote the memoirs “Drunken Wishes“ and “The Princess Diaries“. The latter book is based on diaries she kept during the filming of the first film in the series. The audio version of it earned the actress a posthumous “Grammy“ award in 2018.

The Voice Behind the Image

Carrie Fisher does not hide the difficulties she goes through. She speaks openly about bipolar disorder, addictions and the stigma surrounding mental illness. In an interview with ABC News, quoted by “The Washington Post“, she says: “I am mentally ill. I can say it. I'm not ashamed of that.“

In 2016, Fisher received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Cultural Humanism from the Harvard Humanist Society. In her acceptance speech, she linked her personal experiences to her role as Leia and said that people with bipolar disorder deserve to be seen as brave, not as scarred by their diagnosis.

The actress returned as Leia in “The Force Awakens“ in 2015. She completed filming “The Last Jedi“, which was released in 2017, and unused footage of her was included in “The Rise of Skywalker“ in 2019. Thus, Leia's story continues after the actress's death.

Carrie Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60. For millions of viewers, she remains Princess Leia, but her legacy is broader: as an actress, an author, and a person who turns personal vulnerability into a public conversation. That's why her image doesn't age with the films - it continues to speak with her own sharp, ironic, and human voice.

Sources: biography.com, gmanetwork.com, washingtonpost.com