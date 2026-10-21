"Undercover" 6 divided viewers with the first episodes

The new season of “Undercover“ started with high viewer interest, but also with a divided reaction. The first episode, broadcast on October 10 on BNT 1, reached over 500,000 viewers and was the most watched television content in the Saturday slot between 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM, BNT reported. The second episode was shown on October 17. There are still no publicly confirmed audience data for it.

Two opposing reactions stand out in online discussions after the first two episodes. Some viewers criticize the dialogues, acting, sound and the excessive presence of chalga elements and product placement. Others see the season as a natural continuation of the crime series and appreciate the return of familiar characters, as well as the appearance of new faces.

Among the positively commented participants are Zahari Baharov in the role of Ivo Andonov and Marian Valev as the Hook. Julian Vergov and Pavel Ivanov, who play new key roles, also receive attention from the audience. However, critics question whether the glossier vision and larger-scale action manage to recreate the atmosphere of the first seasons.

The controversy over the new approach

The sixth season tells the story in two timelines. One returns to the period before the beginning of the first season, and the other continues the action ten years after the finale of the fifth. According to creative producer and co-writer Dimitar Mitovski, this decision allows us to follow how the relationships between the characters change and how friendship turns into enmity.

Mitovski also defended the chalga as part of the visual and thematic language of the new episodes. According to him, it was used as a metaphor for an environment in which violence and dependence on power accumulate behind the ostentatious merriment. He stated that the team accepts criticism when it specifically points out what is not working, but distinguishes between constructive assessments and hate.

“Some critics will turn around“ is Mitovski's expectation for some of the viewers who reacted sharply after the premiere. He pointed out that he would not change the episodes just because of negative comments, unless the team failed to convey its message correctly. According to him, the first series set up storylines that should be developed further.

Criticism from a member of the original team

The public controversy was also intensified by screenwriter Theo Chepilov, who participated in the development of the characters Jaro and the Hook. He distanced himself from the sixth season and criticized the way in which the familiar characters were continued. “Greetings from America and good luck with the chalga, friends”, wrote Chepilov in a publication quoted by Flagman.

The new season is planned in 12 episodes, and after the first two the main question remains whether the team will manage to convince viewers who are looking for the familiar criminal atmosphere without repeating the old seasons. The next episode is expected in the regular Saturday slot on BNT 1.

Sources: bnt.bg, novini.bg, plovdivonline.bg