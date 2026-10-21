Island with castle for sale an hour from Madrid

An island with a castle, its own port and autonomous energy systems is for sale in Spain for 3.25 million euros. Isla Sentinela is located in the waters of the El Burgillo reservoir, near the municipality of El Baraco in the province of Ávila, just over an hour's drive from Madrid.

The property covers 10,847 square meters and is an entire island. It houses a castle built in 1923 on the site of an old watchtower. The building has been completely renovated, has preserved its stone structure and has battlemented towers, panoramic terraces and wide windows with views of the reservoir and the Sierra de Gredos mountains. The data was published by idealista, AS and Forbes España.

Four-storey castle

The built area is approximately 1,000 square meters. The four floors are connected by an elevator, and the residential part includes seven bedrooms with private bathrooms and fireplaces. Some of the rooms also have built-in jacuzzis.

The property has a living and dining room with kitchen, storage rooms, a garage and a technical room. A large pavilion for events with a professional bar is also planned. According to the description, it can be converted to add four more bedrooms with private bathrooms. Thus, the total capacity of the building can reach 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Access depends on the water level

The usual access to Isla Sentinella is by water from the private port. When the dam level drops, the island can be temporarily connected to the mainland, which allows the fortress walls to be reached by car. The property description also mentions the possibility of building a helipad, but there is no information that it is currently available.

Energy autonomy is among the main features of the proposal. The island has solar panels, two backup generators and its own water purification and filtration system. All rooms are equipped with heating and air conditioning.

The El Burgillo dam is fed by the Alberche River and covers territories in the municipalities of El Tiemblo, El Baraco and Navaalonga. Isla Sentinella itself is listed on the market through CENTURY 21 Homeplace. The current listed price is €3.25 million, and no information on a completed deal or a sales deadline has been published.

Sources: as.com, idealista.fr, forbes.es