Recipe of the day: Chama Chama in a casserole with chicken and eggplant Indian style

Required products:

chicken breast - 600 g;

eggplants - 500 g;

tomatoes - 250 g;

onion - 150 g;

garlic - 3 cloves;

fresh ginger - 15 g;

hot pepper - 1 piece;

liquid cooking cream - 200 ml;

yellow cheese - 180 g;

oil - 40 ml;

garam masala - 2 tsp;

ground cumin - 1 tsp;

turmeric - 1/2 tsp;

sweet red pepper - 1 tsp;

black pepper - 1/2 tsp;

salt - 1 1/2 tsp;

fresh coriander - 15 g.

For serving:

Indian flatbreads - 4 pieces

Preparation method:

The recipe starts with 500 g of eggplants, cut into cubes about 2 cm in size. Sprinkle them with half the salt and leave for 20 minutes, then blot the moisture with kitchen paper. This way the vegetable is prepared for frying in a pan.

Heat 20 ml of oil in a wide pan. Cook the eggplants over medium heat for 8-10 minutes, until they soften and their edges turn red. Then transfer them to a plate.

Add the remaining oil to the same pan, and sear 600 g of chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces, for 6-7 minutes. The meat should not be completely cooked at this stage, because it will continue to cook in the oven.

Add the chopped onion, garlic, fresh ginger and the seeded chili pepper to the chicken. After three minutes of cooking, it's time for the garam masala, cumin, turmeric, paprika and black pepper. Stir the spices for about 30 seconds to mix with the rest of the ingredients without burning them.

The cream brings the flavors together in a thick sauce

Add 250 g of chopped tomatoes and the remaining salt to the pan. Simmer the mixture for 5 minutes until the tomatoes soften. Then return the eggplants, and 200 ml of liquid cooking cream form the thick sauce.

The finished mixture is distributed among four dry, ovenproof casserole dishes. Grate a total of 180 g of yellow cheese over each portion. Place the dishes on a baking sheet and bake in a preheated oven at 200 degrees for 18-20 minutes.

The dish is ready when the sauce starts to bubble around the edges, the chicken is fully cooked, and the cheese is deep golden. If necessary, the top heater can be turned on for the last 2 minutes.

Let the casseroles stand for 5 minutes after removing from the oven. Before serving, sprinkle with 15 g of chopped fresh coriander and serve with four slightly warmed flatbreads. The total preparation time is 90 minutes, and leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days and heated in the oven.

Source: gotvach.bg