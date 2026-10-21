Glenn Close has explained why she's been appearing with a cane lately and assured fans she's doing well. In a video posted to Instagram on Oct. 20, the 79-year-old actress revealed that she had a total hip replacement.

“I use a cane because I had a total hip replacement,“ said Close. She said the surgery was necessary after she realized her left hip was “in really bad shape“.

Close appeared with a cane in New York

The actress was photographed with a cane at the premiere of the Spanish-language film “La Bola Negra“ in New York on October 15. The event was part of the NewFest festival, and her appearance prompted questions from fans who were interested in whether it was a health issue or part of a role.

Close said that using the aid was related to her recovery from surgery. She expressed hope that she would not need it for long.

“Don't worry. I feel great. I have my wonderful family around me and I look forward to all the adventures that lie ahead,“ said the actress.

She has new premieres coming up

Close indicated that she will travel to London for the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay“, in which she plays Drusilla Sickle. She is then scheduled to return to New York for the premiere of the second season of the series “All’s Fair“.

“My goal now is to stay in shape so that I can face all the challenges that come my way,“ said Close. She added that she hopes to be fully engaged in the upcoming events, even if she still can't move like before.

After her professional commitments, the actress is scheduled to appear at the Governors Awards on November 15. Then Close and director Ridley Scott will be among those honored with an honorary “Oscar“. Close has been nominated for an Academy Award eight times.

Source: people.com