Zazie Beetz is pregnant with her first child

Zazie Beetz showed off her pregnancy at the premiere of the new series “Nocturne“ in New York. The 35-year-old actress appeared on the red carpet with her husband David Rysdahl, who accompanied her during the event and placed his hand on her belly.

This is the first child for Beetz and the 39-year-old actor and screenwriter. The two have been a family since 2023, and their relationship began in 2014, after they met at an acting workshop.

Beetz revealed the news at the premiere

For the event, the actress chose a two-piece striped suit from the spring 2027 collection of designer Maximilian Rayner. It was her appearance with a clearly visible belly that drew attention to the expected addition to the family.

The estimated due date and gender of the baby have not been announced yet. A representative for Beats has not given any further comment.

Family and professional partners

Beats and Rysdahl have also worked together on camera. The two starred in the films “Dead Pigs“ and “Nine Days“, as well as in the fourth episode of the sixth season of the series “Black Mirror“. They are also the creators of the production company Sleepy Poppy.

Rysdahl has also described their relationship as a professional partnership. "She's my acting coach, and I'm hers," he said in a 2024 interview.

Beitz is known for her roles in the TV series "Atlanta" and "Easy," as well as in the films "Deadpool 2" and "Joker." Rysdahl has appeared in "Fargo," "Out of Sight" and "Oppenheimer."

The pregnancy news was announced shortly before the premiere of "Nocturne." The series, in which Beetz is part of the cast, will debut on Apple TV+ on October 30, 2026 with the first two episodes.

Source: people.com