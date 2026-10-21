Two towers taller than the Eiffel Tower were demolished in the Czech Republic (VIDEO)

Two 355-meter radio transmission masts near Liblice, near Český Brod, were demolished simultaneously with a controlled explosion. The structures “Liblice B“ were taller than the Eiffel Tower, which reaches 330 meters, and for almost half a century were considered the tallest structures in the Czech Republic. Hundreds of people watched them fall behind the safety perimeter.

Almost 50 years as the tallest structure

The complex was put into operation in December 1976 and was used for medium-wave radio transmissions. The two steel masts were located about 50 kilometers east of Prague and have become a recognizable landmark in the Central Bohemian region.

The transmission complex was left without its primary purpose after the cessation of medium-wave broadcasting at the end of 2021. Later, no buyer was found to take over the necessary repairs and the safe operation of the facility.

The repairs would cost about 170 million crowns

The owner „Czech Radio Communications“ indicated that mandatory maintenance, including replacement of the supporting cables, was due in early 2027. The costs were estimated at around 170 million Czech crowns, and the necessary work also included repairs to other elements of the outdated infrastructure.

“Liblice is a symbol for many people and this decision was not taken lightly“, said the company's CEO Miloš Mastnik. According to him, the masts no longer served their intended purpose, no operator or buyer had been found, and their preservation would have required hundreds of millions of crowns.

The collapse took place in seconds

The exact time of the explosion was not announced in advance for security reasons. The two structures collapsed simultaneously on the morning of October 15. After the controlled demolition, the cutting and clearing of the steel elements began, which should last about 20 days.

With the demolition of “Liblice B“, the Czech Republic lost its tallest structure. The record now belongs to the Krašov transmitter, whose height is about 347.5 meters.

Sources: english.radio.cz, idnes.cz, expats.cz