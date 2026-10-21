Model Romy Stride was rejected for the Victoria’s Secret show

Romy Stride will not participate in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2026, after being rejected after a long wait and unclear communication with the organizers. The 31-year-old Dutch model, who was among the angels of the brand between 2014 and 2018, told about her experience in two videos on TikTok.

Stride appeared for a casting in New York in September. According to her, the selection was entrusted to an entirely new team. She wanted to be part of the show again after having her children and felt the time was right.

“I didn't answer the questions for a long time because the situation was unclear to me,“ the model said.

After the audition, she didn't receive any feedback for five weeks. During that time, Stride continued with the intensive training, not knowing if she would be on the podium.

“Mentally, it was a real drain, because I had to keep up the hard training, not knowing what I was preparing for,“ she explained.

The final answer came after a conversation between the model's agency and the organizers. Stride was told that she would not participate, as she did not fit into the concept of this year's show. She described the rejection as a normal part of modeling, but criticized the way she was informed.

“I just wanted them to be honest with me so I could move forward,“ Stride said.

The show has already taken place

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place on October 18 in Los Angeles. Stride was not among the models on the catwalk, and on social networks her followers expressed their dissatisfaction with the brand's decision.

Frida Aasen also expressed support for the Dutchwoman. The Norwegian model, who was also a Victoria's Secret angel, wrote that she participated in the casting, but was also rejected.

„I'm so sorry that they didn't choose you! "I was also at the casting and got rejected," Aasen wrote.

Stride said she has no intention of auditioning for the brand again. She said she would rather keep the good memories of her previous appearances than repeat the experience.

Previous casting controversies

The case comes against the backdrop of older criticism of Victoria's Secret for its lack of diversity in castings. In 2018, then-CMO Ed Razek told Vogue magazine that there was no place for transgender or plus-size models in the show. His statement sparked a strong public backlash and became one of the most controversial moments in the show's history.

Sources: woman.bg, vogue.com, marieclaire.com