Jeff Goldblum: From the Fly to Dinosaurs and Beyond

In one of the most memorable scenes in “Jurassic Park“, Jeff Goldblum sits relaxed, talks quickly, and explains why nature cannot be brought under complete control. Thus, Dr. Ian Malcolm becomes more than a mathematician, and Goldblum - an actor whose walk, pause, and slightly tilted smile can turn a scientific line into a pop culture quote.

Goldblum was born on October 22, 1952, in West Homestead, Pennsylvania. At 17, he moved to New York City, where he studied with Sanford Meisner. He initially worked on the stage, and his film debut came in 1974 with a small role in „Death Wish“. Soon after, Robert Altman cast him in „California Poker“ and „Nashville“.

From a brief appearance to a big break

Among his early roles is a brief but memorable appearance in Woody Allen's „Annie Hall“, where a nervous party guest says he has forgotten his mantra. This was followed by appearances in „Invasion of the Body Snatchers“ and „The Big Freeze“, which show different sides of the actor – from the anxious man caught in a nightmare to the witty and emotionally closed member of a friend group.

His real breakthrough came with David Cronenberg's “The Fly“ in 1986. Goldblum played scientist Seth Brundle, whose experiment gradually turns him into an insect. The film required physical transformation, elaborate makeup work, and a gradual build-up to tragedy. For his performance, Goldblum received a “Saturn“Award for best actor.

Ian Malcolm, David Levinson and the Face of Science Fiction

“Acting has always been an adventure of lifelong learning,“ Goldblum tells National Geographic.

In 1993's “Jurassic Park“, Goldblum played mathematician Ian Malcolm, who warns of the dangers of humans trying to control genetically engineered dinosaurs. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences describes the character as a mathematician who uses chaos theory to explain the dangers of the project.

Three years later, Goldblum found himself at the center of a massive science fiction story again. In “Independence Day“, he played David Levinson – a satellite communications specialist who discovers a way to infiltrate the alien invaders' system. The character returns in the sequel “Independence Day: Resurgence“ in 2016.

Strange Worlds, Different Faces

Goldblum doesn't just stay in science fiction. In Wes Anderson's cinema, he appears in “The Life of Steve Zissou“, “The Grand Budapest Hotel“, “Isle of Dogs“ and “Asteroid City“. In the Marvel films “Thor: Ragnarok“ and “Thor: Love and Thunder“ he plays the Grand Magister – an eccentric ruler who turns gladiatorial combat into a spectacle.

In his more recent period, the actor also took on the role of the Wizard of Oz in „Maleficent“ and „Maleficent: For Good“. Thus, to his series of scientists, hackers, monsters and space rulers, a character who also relies on deception, voice and stage presence is added.

Outside the cinema, Goldblum plays the piano and performs with the jazz orchestra The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. In 1996, he was nominated for an „Oscar“ as a producer of the short film „Little Surprises“. But the roles with which he remains most closely associated are those of Seth Brundle, Ian Malcolm and David Levinson – characters that seem like they were written for a man capable of turning every sentence into a small spectacle.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, nationalgeographic.com