Prince Harry finally admits why he returned to the UK

Prince Harry explained his return to the UK with the desire to provide new opportunities for his family and to be closer to his relatives. The Duke of Sussex spoke about the move in an interview for GQ, given to journalist Zach Barron.

„Opportunities for the family. The fact that we were able to enroll the children in a British school means a lot to me“, Harry said. He added that his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet spent two weeks at the new school and feel good there.

„They are happy and it gives them a completely different experience“, the prince said. He said it was important for the children, who are seven and five years old, to experience two different cultures.

“To be closer to my family again and on British soil for more than a few days or a week at a time – it's nice to be back,” Harry said.

Harry and Meghan lived in the United States for about six years after stepping back from their roles as working members of the British royal family. The couple settled in Montecito, California, where they developed their production company Archewell Productions and participated in various media projects.

The prince stressed thatthe move back to the UK had not been planned for years. “When certain stars align and it becomes clear that it should or is likely to happen, that's where we head,” he said.

Harry explained that he wanted to show his children the place where he grew up and give them the opportunity to experience some of the good things about his own childhood. He added that the family will likely remain outside the United States for the coming months, after which they will decide how to proceed.

The return puts Harry back in touch with the British media, with whom he and Meghan have had serious conflicts. In the interview, he said his attitude was different and he felt more confident.

“I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful, but I'm not naive. I've been naive in the past,“ he said. Harry added that he could respect the British tabloids if they respected him and his family's position.

When asked about his relationship with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, Harry said: “I want it to work.“ He identified reconciliation as the most important goal and called for the past to be left behind.

The interview was given on the occasion of Harry's participation in a MasterClass on the experience of grief, created together with neurologist Mary-Frances O'Connor. In the conversation, he also defended his decision to tell his own story.

“I prefer to tell what happens, rather than let the machine create stories“, the prince said. According to him, if the media does not report responsibly about him, he should take control of his own story.