Shaggy at 58: The hitmaker behind “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel”

When Orville Richard Burrell was born in Kingston on October 22, 1968, no one knew that one day his voice would simultaneously sound from Jamaican streets, American radio stations and British charts. Today the world knows him as Shaggy – the artist who turned dancehall and reggae into pop hits without losing their Caribbean character.

Shaggy grew up in Jamaica and moved to Brooklyn as a teenager. Before music became his profession, he served four years in the US Marine Corps. This unusual turn in his biography did not remain outside the stage image – It was in the army that he developed his distinctive voice, with which he would later be recognized by millions of listeners.

From „Oh Carolina“ to the first „Grammy“

The first major international breakthrough came in 1993 with „Oh Carolina“ - a new version of the song by the Jamaican group The Folkes Brothers. The single reached number one in the UK and showed that reggae and dancehall could find a place at the center of the world pop scene.

Two years later, Shaggy consolidated his success with „Boombastic“. The song topped the British chart, and the album of the same name brought him his first „Grammy“ award in 1996 in the category for best reggae album. "I wanted to write my own songs, and with "Boombastic" Shaggy's whole style was formed," he said in an interview with The Guardian.

The year of "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel"

His biggest commercial period came with the album "Hot Shot", released in 2000. The first single "It Wasn't Me" featuring Rick Roc became an international number one. In the US, the song reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and in the UK it topped the charts in 2001.

It was followed by "Angel" with Raven – a softer and more romantic song that also reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Thus, Shaggy recorded two consecutive American number one hits, although the songs tell completely different stories: one is a comic series of ridiculous excuses, and the other - a love confession.

„Hot Shot“ became one of the landmark albums of the beginning of the new century, and „It Wasn’t Me“ remains permanently in popular culture with a recurring line that has become a universal joke. Behind it is a plot in which the obvious is denied with complete confidence, even when the evidence is in front of everyone.

A career that does not stop with nostalgia

Shaggy did not remain only the face of the hits of the 90s and early 2000s. He won his second „Grammy“ in 2019 for the album “44/876“, recorded with Sting. The award is again in the category of best reggae album.

At 58, Shaggy remains one of the most recognizable Jamaican artists in world pop music. His songs continue to bring together reggae rhythm, humor and melodies that are remembered from the first listen - a formula that began with “Oh Carolina“ and reached “It Wasn’t Me“ and “Angel“.

Sources: theguardian.com, nme.com, past.jamaica-gleaner.com