Barbara Palvin Reveals Her Diet That Brought Her Back to the Catwalk Six Weeks After Giving Birth

Barbara Palvin returned to the Victoria's Secret runway just six weeks after giving birth to her daughter Sylvie. The 33-year-old Hungarian model walked the show in California, with her husband Dylan Sprouse supporting her from the front row.

Backstage, Palvin said that she didn't follow a grueling program to prepare for her appearance. According to her, the main factors were pregnancy nutrition, breastfeeding and gradually getting back into exercise.

„Luckily, my body recovered really quickly. "I think it's because I've never been healthier," Barbara Palvin told Page Six.

The model also said thatduring pregnancy she made sure her baby got the best possible conditions for development, so she ate organic foods. After giving birth, she continued to eat well because she's breastfeeding.

“I let my body recover naturally and added light exercise - nothing too strenuous,” Palvin explained.

Barbara Palvin described her comeback as natural and said she didn't consider her six-week postpartum appearance to be extraordinary. “Tomorrow is exactly six weeks, so I'm just doing what everyone else is doing. "And all I have to do is walk the runway," she said, referring to the short maternity leave most mothers in the United States are given - 6 to 8 weeks after giving birth.

The model appeared at the show in two different outfits. One of them included a transparent pale pink minidress, matching underwear, a white corset with decorative elements, a long train and wings in the shape of snowflakes.

Palvin and Sprouse's daughter was born in September. The couple announced her arrival at the end of the month, later revealing that they had named her Sylvie.

Barbara Palvin made her Victoria's Secret debut in 2012. After a six-year hiatus, she returned to the runway in 2018. A year later, she became the first Hungarian model to receive the brand's "angel" status.

Palvin will again participate in the revived show in 2024 in New York. The following year, she will walk the runway despite having a broken leg.

The model has spoken before about her preparation for the show. In 2018, she said that she worked out at the gym up to 10 times a week. Before her wedding to Dylan Sprouse in July 2023, Palvin said that she followed a keto diet.